Vietnam train in Thailand for World Cup 2022 qualifier

The Vietnamese football team arrive for practice at Thai football club Muangthong United Sunday evening. The ground is five minutes from their hotel. They take on old rival Thailand at 7 p.m. Thursday, local time.
Players get devices strapped on for doctors to track their performance and other data during practice.
Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam who is no stranger to the ground: he has been playing for Muangthong United since February.
Head coach Park Hang-seo talks to midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai.
All the players are in good physical shape and there are no injuries in the team.
Vietnam have two reserve goalkeepers for the match against Thailand.
After their game against Thailand, Vietnam play Malaysia at home on October 10. Five days later they play Indonesia away. In November they play their last two games of the year at home against the UAE and Thailand.
Eight group winners and the four best group runners-up of the second round will advance to the third round besides automatically qualifying for the 2023 Asian Cup in China.
The team continues training on Monday as Coach Park helps in a push-up exercise.
Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong (R) joins his team on Monday after flying from his Belgian club Sint-Truidense V.V.