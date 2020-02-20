Vietnam to play World Cup warm-up match against Kyrgyzstan as Iraq withdraw

Vietnam's men national football players celebrate their second victory at World Cup qualifiers after 3-1 win away from home against Indonesia on October 15, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Le Hoai Anh, general secretary of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), said on Wednesday evening that the Kyrgyz Republic had accepted Vietnam's invitation, and coach Park Hang-seo no longer needs to look for a Vietnamese club to play against.

The VFF has yet to announce the venue, but it is likely to be either Thong Nhat Stadium in Saigon or a stadium in the neighboring province of Binh Duong.

Earlier the Iraq Football Association had said the Iraq national team would play Jordan instead of Vietnam in a friendly on March 25, citing fears of the new coronavirus epidemic, which has infected 16 people in Vietnam.

Park expressed happiness Vietnam could find a new opponent in time to prepare for the second round World Cup qualifier against Malaysia away on March 31.

Kyrgyzstan are also pleased to be invited since they play Myanmar on March 31. They are currently second in Group F with seven points, five behind Japan.

The Vietnamese squad will assemble in Saigon on March 21 as previously planned.

Vietnam are currently on top of Group G ahead of Malaysia, Thailand, the UAE, and Indonesia.