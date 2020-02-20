VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Vietnam to play World Cup warm-up match against Kyrgyzstan as Iraq withdraw

By Lam Thoa   February 20, 2020 | 01:15 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to play World Cup warm-up match against Kyrgyzstan as Iraq withdraw
Vietnam's men national football players celebrate their second victory at World Cup qualifiers after 3-1 win away from home against Indonesia on October 15, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Vietnam will play Kyrgyzstan in a World Cup warm-up match on March 26 after Iraq called off their match over coronavirus fears.

Le Hoai Anh, general secretary of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), said on Wednesday evening that the Kyrgyz Republic had accepted Vietnam's invitation, and coach Park Hang-seo no longer needs to look for a Vietnamese club to play against.

The VFF has yet to announce the venue, but it is likely to be either Thong Nhat Stadium in Saigon or a stadium in the neighboring province of Binh Duong.

Earlier the Iraq Football Association had said the Iraq national team would play Jordan instead of Vietnam in a friendly on March 25, citing fears of the new coronavirus epidemic, which has infected 16 people in Vietnam.

Park expressed happiness Vietnam could find a new opponent in time to prepare for the second round World Cup qualifier against Malaysia away on March 31.

Kyrgyzstan are also pleased to be invited since they play Myanmar on March 31. They are currently second in Group F with seven points, five behind Japan.

The Vietnamese squad will assemble in Saigon on March 21 as previously planned.

Vietnam are currently on top of Group G ahead of Malaysia, Thailand, the UAE, and Indonesia.

Related News:

2022 World Cup

Vietnam coach cramped ahead of World Cup qualifier clash

Vietnam coach cramped ahead of World Cup qualifier clash

Vietnam-Iraq friendly scheduled ahead of World Cup qualifier match

Vietnam-Iraq friendly scheduled ahead of World Cup qualifier match

Vietnam to miss suspended key defender in World Cup qualifier

Vietnam to miss suspended key defender in World Cup qualifier

See more
Tags: Vietnam World Cup qualifier Kyrgyz Republic friendly match football VFF
 
Read more
HCMC FC to pitch up for Singapore clash after AFC refuses defer

HCMC FC to pitch up for Singapore clash after AFC refuses defer

Twice injured midfielder to miss Vietnamese women's Olympic play-off

Twice injured midfielder to miss Vietnamese women's Olympic play-off

Iraq calls off friendly with Vietnam over coronavirus fears

Iraq calls off friendly with Vietnam over coronavirus fears

Vietnam coach cramped ahead of World Cup qualifier clash

Vietnam coach cramped ahead of World Cup qualifier clash

Coach Park defiant over AFC penalty

Coach Park defiant over AFC penalty

Australia net injury-time leveler to set up Vietnam clash

Australia net injury-time leveler to set up Vietnam clash

Iraq suggests canceling football friendly in Vietnam over coronavirus fears

Iraq suggests canceling football friendly in Vietnam over coronavirus fears

Vietnamese, Japanese clubs to establish football academy in Vietnam

Vietnamese, Japanese clubs to establish football academy in Vietnam

 
go to top