Vietnam’s Korean coach wants to set up football academy in adopted country

Lee Dong-jun, the Korean’s spokesperson, disclosed this information in an interview with Inside Vina, a Saigon publication in Korean, saying setting up a football academy has long been a dream of the 63-year-old coach.

In the past too Park has told the South Korean media about his dream to help Vietnamese football by nurturing young talent.

Park signed a new three-year contract with the Vietnam Football Federation late last year. He has bought a serviced apartment near the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi and is learning Vietnamese. He hopes to help the country qualify for the World Cup one day.

Last weekend he was at Hang Day Stadium in the capital to watch a friendly match between Hanoi and Viettel as the teams prepared for V. League 1 to restart next month.

The national team will begin preparing in September for 2022 World Cup qualifiers in October and November and the 2020 AFF Cup from November 23 to December 31.