VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Vietnam eye U20 World Cup slot

By Dang Khoa   May 9, 2020 | 11:45 am GMT+7
Vietnam eye U20 World Cup slot
Vietnamese U19 men's football team (white) in a match against Guam in Thong Nhat Stadium, HCMC, November 8, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Vietnam hope to earn a spot in football’s 2021 U20 FIFA World Cup by winning the AFC U19 Championship later this year.

The Vietnam Football Federation and Philippe Troussier, the coach of the U19 team, have said the team can win a ticket by reaching the semi-finals of the event to be held in Uzbekistan from October 14.

The team are expected to begin training in August after the pandemic hopefully ends.

The U20 World Cup will be played in Indonesia in May-June. Asia will have five representatives, hosts Indonesia and four qualifiers from the AFC U19 Championship.

Four years ago Vietnam under coach Hoang Anh Tuan had reached the semi-finals of the AFC U19 Championship in Bahrain, thereby winning a ticket to the 2017 U20 World Cup in South Korea.

Vietnam did not qualify from the group stage after drawing with New Zealand and losing 0-4 to France and 0-2 to Honduras.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam football 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup AFC U19 Championship U19
 
Read more
Vietnam to face tough group opposition at Asian U19 championship

Vietnam to face tough group opposition at Asian U19 championship

11 Vietnamese footballers punished for match fixing

11 Vietnamese footballers punished for match fixing

Vietnam star defender, Dutch club discuss contract renewal

Vietnam star defender, Dutch club discuss contract renewal

Continental club contest AFC Cup prepares for July return

Continental club contest AFC Cup prepares for July return

Juventus academy in Vietnam turns out 1st batch of players

Juventus academy in Vietnam turns out 1st batch of players

Advantage Vietnam if World Cup qualifiers are delayed

Advantage Vietnam if World Cup qualifiers are delayed

Vietnamese midfielder among best left-footed players in AFC Cup

Vietnamese midfielder among best left-footed players in AFC Cup

Vietnam football team to begin training in September

Vietnam football team to begin training in September

 
go to top