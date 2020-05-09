Vietnam eye U20 World Cup slot

Vietnamese U19 men's football team (white) in a match against Guam in Thong Nhat Stadium, HCMC, November 8, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

The Vietnam Football Federation and Philippe Troussier, the coach of the U19 team, have said the team can win a ticket by reaching the semi-finals of the event to be held in Uzbekistan from October 14.

The team are expected to begin training in August after the pandemic hopefully ends.

The U20 World Cup will be played in Indonesia in May-June. Asia will have five representatives, hosts Indonesia and four qualifiers from the AFC U19 Championship.

Four years ago Vietnam under coach Hoang Anh Tuan had reached the semi-finals of the AFC U19 Championship in Bahrain, thereby winning a ticket to the 2017 U20 World Cup in South Korea.

Vietnam did not qualify from the group stage after drawing with New Zealand and losing 0-4 to France and 0-2 to Honduras.