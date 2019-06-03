VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Vietnam begin King’s Cup training

By Duc Dong   June 3, 2019 | 10:43 am GMT+7

The Vietnamese team had a training session on Sunday ahead of their King’s Cup clash with hosts Thailand on June 5.

Vietnam begin King’s Cup training

The players trained at Buriram Provincial Central Sports Stadium on Sunday, after a long trip from Hanoi to Bangkok and then Buriram, a northwestern province.

Vietnam begin King’s Cup training - 1

Unlike the rest of the 23-member squad, midfielder Luong Xuan Truong (C, number 6) did not have to undertake the long trip since he is playing for Buriram United in the Thai league.

He said after a few months of playing in Thailand, he has gotten used to the weather and lifestyle.

Vietnam begin King’s Cup training - 2

After the long trip coach Park Hang-seo (R) had a problem with his back and received treatment from the medical staff.

Vietnam begin King’s Cup training - 3

But he returned to training with the players soon afterward.

Vietnam begin King’s Cup training - 4

Nguyen Cong Phuong (L) has just parted ways with South Korean’s Incheon United after half a season there. He didn’t perform well, failing to score a goal or provide an assist. He flew straight from South Korea to Thailand to train with the team.

Vietnam begin King’s Cup training - 5

Unlike Phuong, Nguyen Van Toan (L) is flying high in V. League 1 this season. In 12 games he has scored five goals and made seven assists.

Vietnam begin King’s Cup training - 6

Star midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai (L) has not been in good form in V. League 1 without a single goal or assist in the last five games.

With him is center-back Nguyen Thanh Chung, who was called up to replace Tran Dinh Trong after he suffered an injury just before the team left for Thailand.

Vietnam begin King’s Cup training - 7

Midfielder Nguyen Trong Hoang (C) has not played a single game in V. League 1 this season but has still been selected. Hoang said he trains every day with his teammates at Viettel FC.

Vietnam begin King’s Cup training - 8

Nguyen Anh Duc (L) retired from international football after the 2018 AFF Cup last December, but with Vietnam lacking a good leader up front, coach Park persuaded him to come out of retirement.

Vietnam begin King’s Cup training - 9

After the warm-up, Park divided the players into small groups and got them to play short passes.

Vietnam begin King’s Cup training - 10

Vietnam will have two more training sessions before the opening match at 7:45 p.m. on June 5. VnExpress International will report the match live.

Related News:

King's Cup 2019

King's Cup 2019: Vietnam coach Park says squad selection fair

King's Cup 2019: Vietnam coach Park says squad selection fair

Vietnam King's Cup squad opens comeback doors

Vietnam King's Cup squad opens comeback doors

King’s Cup and Vietnam’s World Cup qualification hopes

King’s Cup and Vietnam’s World Cup qualification hopes

See more
Tags: Vietnam football training King's Cup Thailand
 
Read more
King's Cup 2019: Vietnam coach Park says squad selection fair

King's Cup 2019: Vietnam coach Park says squad selection fair

Vietnam goalkeeper beats tough odds in national team return

Vietnam goalkeeper beats tough odds in national team return

Vietnam King's Cup squad opens comeback doors

Vietnam King's Cup squad opens comeback doors

King’s Cup and Vietnam’s World Cup qualification hopes

King’s Cup and Vietnam’s World Cup qualification hopes

Vietnam football team to wear athlete tracking monitor

Vietnam football team to wear athlete tracking monitor

Vietnam’s national football offense could strike a surprise

Vietnam’s national football offense could strike a surprise

Vietnam and their trouble with goalkeepers

Vietnam and their trouble with goalkeepers

 
go to top