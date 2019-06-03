Vietnam begin King’s Cup training

The players trained at Buriram Provincial Central Sports Stadium on Sunday, after a long trip from Hanoi to Bangkok and then Buriram, a northwestern province.

Unlike the rest of the 23-member squad, midfielder Luong Xuan Truong (C, number 6) did not have to undertake the long trip since he is playing for Buriram United in the Thai league.

He said after a few months of playing in Thailand, he has gotten used to the weather and lifestyle.

After the long trip coach Park Hang-seo (R) had a problem with his back and received treatment from the medical staff.

But he returned to training with the players soon afterward.

Nguyen Cong Phuong (L) has just parted ways with South Korean’s Incheon United after half a season there. He didn’t perform well, failing to score a goal or provide an assist. He flew straight from South Korea to Thailand to train with the team.

Unlike Phuong, Nguyen Van Toan (L) is flying high in V. League 1 this season. In 12 games he has scored five goals and made seven assists.

Star midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai (L) has not been in good form in V. League 1 without a single goal or assist in the last five games.

With him is center-back Nguyen Thanh Chung, who was called up to replace Tran Dinh Trong after he suffered an injury just before the team left for Thailand.

Midfielder Nguyen Trong Hoang (C) has not played a single game in V. League 1 this season but has still been selected. Hoang said he trains every day with his teammates at Viettel FC.

Nguyen Anh Duc (L) retired from international football after the 2018 AFF Cup last December, but with Vietnam lacking a good leader up front, coach Park persuaded him to come out of retirement.

After the warm-up, Park divided the players into small groups and got them to play short passes.

Vietnam will have two more training sessions before the opening match at 7:45 p.m. on June 5. VnExpress International will report the match live.