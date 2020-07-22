VnExpress International
V. League club, stadium fined for safety violation

By Hoang Nguyen   July 22, 2020 | 06:37 pm GMT+7
V. League club, stadium fined for safety violation
Flares are lightened up in Hang Day Stadium during a V. League 1 match between Hanoi FC and Hai Phong FC on July 17, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Hai Phong FC and Hanoi FC’s Hang Day Stadium have been penalized for a flare incident during their V. League clash on July 17.

Operators of Hang Day Stadium have to pay VND40 million ($1,724), having failed to fully adhere to Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) regulations by allowing the entry of flares, normally prohibited.

The penalty is also applicable to Hai Phong FC, whose fans were ultimately responsible for the incident.

Seven flares were lit in the stands of Hang Day Stadium as Hanoi FC clashed with Hai Phong FC in the 10th fixture of 2020 V. League 1, one making it onto the field.

The penalty brings the fine total paid by Hang Day Stadium since 2019 to VND685 million ($29,538), higher than any other stadium in the country. Hai Phong FC also increased its fine total to VND260 million ($11,190).

Although security was tightened before the match, with 500 police joining operations, Hai Phong fans were still able to carry flares into the stadium, commonly taped to the legs or even groin. Another method involves concealing the flare inside bread, covered with cucumber slices and a lot of hot sauce.

