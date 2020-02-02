Super Cup delayed amid coronavirus fears

The match was originally scheduled to take place on February 7 at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

However, as concerns of the spread of the virus mount, with 305 deaths confirmed, all in China except for one in the Philippines, the organizers announced to postpone the highly anticipated clash to a later date on Sunday.

Vietnam Professional Football (VPF), co-organizer of the 2019 Super Cup, brought forward two options for the new date, February 21 or March 1. The final choice is to be confirmed on Monday.

It is also announced that the National Cup, V. League 1 and V. League 2 will be postponed.

Presidents of both Hanoi FC and Ho Chi Minh City FC have expressed their agreement on the delay of the Super Cup, emphasizing that clubs must adhere to the government’s instructions on preventing and controlling the epidemic.

These instructions include refraining from traveling to coronavirus-stricken areas and crowded places. Many cultural and artistic events have been cancelled.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a decision declaring the novel coronavirus (nCoV) an epidemic in Vietnam on Saturday. As of Sunday morning, Vietnam had confirmed seven cases of infection.

The annual Super Cup is a match between the winners of V. League 1 and the National Cup. Since Hanoi FC completed the domestic double last season, they will face V. League 1 runner-ups Ho Chi Minh City FC in the opening game of club football season in Vietnam.