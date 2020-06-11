VnExpress International
Football

Stadium penalized over fan misconduct

By Hoang Nguyen   June 11, 2020 | 06:18 pm GMT+7
Nam Dinh players (in yellow) and Viettel FC during their V. League 1 match on June 5, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Tien Thanh.

Thien Truong Stadium in the northern Nam Dinh Province, where football marked its return after Vietnam contained Covid-19, was fined Wednesday for spectator intimidation.

On May 23, Thien Truong Stadium hosted the National Cup game between Nam Dinh and Hoang Anh Gia Lai with 10,000 spectators, called "the happiest in the world" by some Asian newspapers for being able to attend matches while world football remains under lockdown.

On June 5, at the same stadium, fans pelted the field with water bottles and choice expletives after the referee red carded a Nam Dinh player during the team’s third V. League 1 fixture against Viettel FC.

After Nam Dinh lost the game 1-2, supporters blocked the stadium entrances, only to be dispersed by security. Five days later, organizers were fined VND15 million ($646) by Vietnam Football Federation for the incident.

During the match, Thien Truong Stadium hosted a leading 15,000 fans.

Vietnam's competitive football returned on May 23, after more than two-month break due to Covid-19.

