Olympics playoff in striking distance for Vietnam's female footballers

North Korea’s decision leaves group A with hosts South Korea, Vietnam and Myanmar, while group B includes Australia, China, Thailand and Taiwan.

The top two teams of each group will compete in the final play-offs, the two remaining squads gaining a ticket to the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

South Korea, currently one of the best performing world teams, tops group A, with second place a battle between Vietnam and Myanmar, showing poor recent form.

At the AFF Women's Championship 2018, Vietnam beat Myanmar 4-3 in the group stage and 3-0 during the third place play-off. At the tournament this year, Vietnam again thrashed Myanmar 4-0 in the group stage. In SEA Games 30, where Vietnam won gold, Myanmar could only manage third.

Vietnam's team is currently training in Hanoi, set to embark for South Korea in February for the third qualification round.

"Putting the SEA Games gold medal aside, we are now focusing on Olympics qualification. There are some adjustments to the squad as some players are injured or retired. Although playing teams like South Korea, Australia and China is tough, we are very determined," said head coach Mai Duc Chung.