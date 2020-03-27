National football league postponed until mid-April, match venues relocated

Nguyen Quang Hai (L) of Hanoi FC and Nguyen Hai Huy of Than Quang Ninh in an effort to claim the ball in a V.League match, March 15, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Viet Cuong.

Vietnam Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) informed 14 V. League 1 clubs Wednesday the first leg of V. League 1 would commence from April 15 to May 29.

In case the Covid-19 situation worsens, the tournament would occur from May 1 to June 28.

VPF plans to relocate all remaining V. League 1 first leg matches to northern Vietnam. There are currently seven clubs in the north, four in the central region and three in the south. Based on the number of teams in each region, VPF decided it's best to host the games in the north where the majority of teams are located.

Fourteen teams will be divided into three groups in selecting match venues. Group 1 consists of northern clubs who already have their home stadiums - Thanh Hoa FC (Thanh Hoa Stadium), Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh (Thien Truong Stadium), Hai Phong FC (Lach Tray Stadium), Than Quang Ninh (Cam Pha Stadium), Hanoi FC and Viettel FC (Hang Day Stadium).

Group 2 includes teams who will borrow stadiums from group 1, like Song Lam Nghe An (Thanh Hoa Stadium), Hoang Anh Gia Lai (Thien Truong Stadium), Quang Nam FC (Lach Tray Stadium) and SHB Da Nang (Cam Pha Stadium).

Group 3 are clubs based at neutral stadiums, including Hong Linh Ha Tinh and Becamex Binh Duong (PVF Stadium), HCMC FC and Saigon FC (My Dinh National Stadium).

Accordingly, all clubs will spend less on travel expenses and have enough time to rest between fixtures. Each will have about three to four days off before playing the next round.

This option will assure the tournament concludes on time as well as gives players more field time, especially national team players, who will compete in World Cup 2022 qualifiers as well as AFF Cup at the end of this year.

VPF affirmed the 2020 V. League 1 will welcome spectators back to stadiums as soon as the pandemic ends. Clubs will have time to supply feedback to VPF about the plan until March 28.

V. League 1 has concluded two rounds so far, both played without spectators.