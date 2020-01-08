Jordanian coach wary of formidable Vietnam

Jordan coach Ahmed Abu Ismail talks to the press on January 6, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

"I think U23 Vietnam are strong in all positions, especially the midfield. They have many good midfielders."

He was wary of Park's squad, saying they were formidable and had prepared better than Jordan.

"Before the tournament our U23 team did not play much. U23 Vietnam played around 25 matches, while we only played 12 matches.

"We do not have the same preparation as Vietnam. The Jordan U23 team do not have many players growing up and playing together from the U19 level."

When asked about Park, he did not hide his admiration, especially with Vietnam's runners-up finish at the 2018 AFC U23 Championship.

"He has changed all the levels of Vietnamese football. What he did is very impressive. Thanks to him, the future of Vietnamese football is very bright."

In recent years Vietnam and Jordan have squared off often. The results are evenly balanced but Vietnam had a memorable victory in the round of 16 in the 2019 Asian Cup when they won 4-2 in penalty shootout.

Vietnam play Jordan on January 13 in their second game of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship, after the game against UAE this Friday. They play their final game in group D against North Korea on January 16.

All Vietnam matches will be reported live.