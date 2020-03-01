Hanoi FC defeat HCMC to claim Super Cup

Due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19 virus, the 2019 Super Cup was played behind closed doors. Only the organizers, security guards, the media and approximately 40 spectators, all of who had to undergo strict medical examinations, were allowed entry to Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

Barely had both teams found the rhythm of the game was it disrupted. Five minutes into the match, defender Do Duy Manh sustained an injury after making contact with Ho Chi Minh City FC’s center-forward Amido Baldé and was later carried off the pitch on a stretcher. This is a serious blow not only for Hanoi FC, but also for the national team given that their next World Cup qualifier is just a month ahead.

The hosts were on the ball and on high press for the first few minutes, and they were able to break the deadlock thanks to a brilliant individual effort by striker Nguyen Cong Phuong in the 19th minute. Ho Chi Minh City FC’s new signing scored from 25 meters, his third goal in four matches for the club, and pulled off a Bebeto-inspired celebration with his teammates.

Nguyen Cong Phuong scores for HCMC FC in their Super Cup match against Hanoi in Thong Nhat Stadium, HCMC, March 1, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

The joy did not last long for Ho Chi Minh City as Hanoi replied 10 minutes later. Nguyen Van Quyet intelligently flicked the ball from the left flank into the box for Do Hung Dung, who failed to reach out to touch the ball, but Nguyen Cong Thanh's attempt to clear saw it go straight into the net and equalize for the visitors.

HCMC could not maintain their spirit after the own goal, and the game was shifted in favor of Hanoi. In the final minute of the first half, after a long ball from their own half, Hung Dung shot the ball low, forcing goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung to his left for a push. The ball bound invitingly back to Pape Omar, who did not waste his chance to put his name on the scoresheet.

In the second half, the reigning V. League 1 champions Hanoi maintained excellent control of the ball. The introduction of Vo Huy Toan had little impact on Ho Chi Minh City’s midfield creativity and ability to attack. Either club scored another goal, and Hanoi FC secured a 2-1 win to lift their first trophy of the season.

This is a great confidence booster for Hanoi FC going into the 2020 V. League as they set out to defend their championship. Ho Chi Minh City, with major recruitments this season, were expected to provide Hanoi FC with considerable challenges, but it now appears that they still have a lot to work on.