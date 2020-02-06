VnExpress International
Hanoi FC among Southeast Asia's best

By Hoang Nguyen   February 6, 2020 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
Players of Hanoi FC celebrate a goal at the AFC Cup, September 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

The capital city's football club is placed in the top six teams of the region in the latest ranking by Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Hanoi FC scored 27.08 points, following the top five teams - Ceres Negros (Philippines), Buriram United, Muangthong United (Thailand), Johor Darul Ta'zim (Malaysia) and Home United (Singapore).

This also put Hanoi on the 52nd place in Asia out of 169 clubs, ahead of several more famous Asian clubs like Deagu FC (South Korea), FC Tokyo (Japan) and Brisbane Roar (Australia).

The club's great performance at the AFC Cup 2019, when they reached the interzone final, is responsible for their rise in the regional placements.

The other Vietnamese clubs in the ranking are Becamex Binh Duong (87), Thanh Hoa FC (94) and Song Lam Nghe An FC (103).

Hanoi FC ranked at 52nd on the latest club rankings by AFC. Photo courtesy of Footy Rankings.

AFC ranks the club based on their results at the continental cup competitions from the past seasons. After the AFC Champions League qualifiers, Ceres Negros of Philippines are on top in Southeast Asia with 40.75 points (25th in Asia).

The AFC club ranking is one of the factors taken into account for the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup qualification, with the total score of all the clubs in a national league affecting the number of slots a country gets in these tournaments.

Vietnam's V. League 1 at the moment has just one slot in the AFC Champions League qualification stage and one direct slot at the group stage of AFC Cup. Thailand and Malaysia already have one direct slot each in the AFC Champions League. Both have two direct slots each for the AFC Cup, so do Vietnam.

