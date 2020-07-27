VnExpress International
Football

Fresh bout of Covid-19 stops football leagues

By Ha Do   July 27, 2020 | 10:34 am GMT+7
SHB Da Nang (L) clashes Hanoi FC on their home ground Hoa Xuan Stadium in V. League 1 on July 12, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Phi Hai.

The return of Covid-19 has forced the Vietnam Football Joint Stock Company to postpone V. League 1 and 2 matches indefinitely.

It made the announcement on Sunday evening soon after authorities confirmed that two people in Da Nang had contracted the disease, the first local infections in the country in months.

The 12th round of V. League 1 matches on July 29 and the 10th round of V. League 2 matches on July 30 have been delayed until further announcement.

This is the third time this year the V. League 1 schedule has been affected by the pandemic. First, the start was moved from February 21 to March 6, and then the league was stopped after two matches until June 5.

After 11 rounds, Saigon FC lead the table.

To wrap up the league quickly, it was announced in mid-May that in the second stage of V. League 1, the 14 clubs will be divided into two groups with the top eight competing for the title and the bottom six playing to avoid relegation.

SHB Da Nang had a home match against Hai Phong FC on July 29.

Da Nang has banned visitors for 14 days from Sunday and gatherings of more than 30 people, urged residents to maintain social distancing and closed "non-essential" services like amusement parks, beauty parlors, karaoke and massage parlors, and bars.

Festivals, religious ceremonies, sports events, and crowded public events are prohibited.

Vietnam's four patients of community transmission, with the third Da Nang patient and one from nearby Quang Ngai Province confirmed on Sunday evening, are in hospital.

Related News:

Tags:

Da Nang

V. League 1

Vietnam

football

Covid-19

community transmission

coronavirus

sports

suspension

 

