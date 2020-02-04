VnExpress International
Football leagues reboot schedule as coronavirus pitches threat

By Hoang Nguyen   February 4, 2020 | 09:01 pm GMT+7
V. League 1 will start later than the expected date. Photo by VnExpress/Dong Huyen.

Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) has decided to reschedule pro football games this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

VPF contacted Vietnamese clubs on February 3 regarding fixture adjustments in 2020, with V. League 1 to take place from February 21 to October 24, V. League 2 from February 29 to September 26 and National Cup from February 9 to October 31, as the first option.

The second option would see V. League 1 commence on March 7, V. League 2 on March 14 and National Cup on April 3.

The decision is set to ensure the well-being of both players and fans amidst the spreading epidemic.

However, adjusting the schedule will affect the national football team preparing for World Cup 2022 qualification. Coach Park Hang-seo and his squad are scheduled to meet for training by the end of March ahead of their clash with Malaysia, only two points behind Vietnam in group G, on March 31.

The Super Cup match between Hanoi FC and HCMC FC has also been delayed to kick off on either February 21 or March 1.

Other sporting events are also to be postponed according to a General Department of Sports and Physical Training directive.

"All domestic and international sporting events scheduled for February will be delayed until further notice."

Vietnam confirmed its 10th coronavirus infection in northern Vinh Phuc Province on Tuesday afternoon. Globally, 427 have died from the epidemic, with 425 in China, one in the Philippines, and one in Hong Kong.

