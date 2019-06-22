Five legends to play street football in Vietnam

From L: Rio Ferdinand, Park Ji-sung and Luis Figo will play a street football match in Ho Chi Minh City on June 23.

On Sunday evening, the five football legends will form a team of six with Vietnamese national team goalkeeper Dang Van Lam and play against the champions of Tiger Street Football 2019, the biggest street football tournament in Southeast Asia.

Before the game, the legends will meet and talk with fans at the Crescent Residence in Ho Chi Minh City's District 7.

Rio Ferdinand, former captain and centre-back of Manchester United, will meet the fans from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. "It will be great to play with street football talents of Vietnam in Tiger Street Football 2019," Ferdinand said.

Roberto Carlos, the Brazilian left-back who won the World Cup in 2002, will meet with Real Madrid fans and football lovers from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Many fans are anticipating to see Carlos essay his trademark free kicks that have scored some of the best goals of all time.

Portugese star Luis Figo arrived in Vietnam Friday. He will explore HCMC before meeting fans from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The most successful Asian footballer of all time, South Korean Park Ji-sung, is loved by many Manchester United fans in Asia and the world. He was the first Asian footballer to win the UEFA Champions League and has garnered 19 trophies in his career. Man Utd fans will get to meet their idol from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Former Ivorian striker Didier Drogba, who scored 164 goals for Chelsea FC and helped them win their first and only UEFA Champions League title so far, in 2012, will talk to fans from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Lam, who was with the Vietnamese national football team that won the AFF Cup 2018 and reached the quarterfinals of Asian Cup 2018, will meet with fans from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday and join the superstar team later in the evening.

The game will start at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the game is free.

The Tiger Street Football tournament has been running for the last two months, attracting 1,280 local teams playing 3,200 games in 20 cities and provinces in the country.

The final round, with 14 teams competing for the prize, takes place from June 21 to 23. The winner will win VND100 million ($4,300) and get to play the all-time legends.