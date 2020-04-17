VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

FC Barcelona verifies first fan club in Vietnam

By Hoang Nguyen   April 17, 2020 | 10:42 am GMT+7
FC Barcelona verifies first fan club in Vietnam
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his third goal in Champions League's round of 16, second leg on March 13, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Juan Medina.

Penya Blaugrana Hanoi has become the very first official fan club of Spanish giant FC Barcelona in Vietnam.

The announcement was made on Barcelona’s official website. The club verified six of their supporter communities around the world, including Penya Blaugrana Hanoi, following an online meeting Monday.

The local fan club, originally named Culés in Vietnam (culés is the nickname for Barcelona fans) changed its name to Penya Blaugrana Hanoi following verification requirements. The club has over 28,000 followers on social media.

FC Barcelona now has a total of 1,270 fan clubs, 604 of which are in Catalonia and the Catalan Countries, 518 in the rest of Spain and 148 in the rest of the world.

Barcelona is currently leading the table in the top-flight Spanish league tournament La Liga, which has been temporarily suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before Barcelona, 11 world famous clubs have verified their fan clubs in Vietnam: Real Madrid C.F., Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Juventus, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Tottenham Hotspur.

Related News:
Tags: FC Barcelona Vietnam football fan club Vietnam football fans Lionel Messi
 
Read more
Dutch club not to extend Vietnamese defender’s contract

Dutch club not to extend Vietnamese defender’s contract

Six V. League clubs cut players’ salaries over Covid-19 difficulties

Six V. League clubs cut players’ salaries over Covid-19 difficulties

Vietnam broadcasters hesitate as AFF Cup screening price spikes

Vietnam broadcasters hesitate as AFF Cup screening price spikes

Vietnam’s top goalkeeper may not be released for 2020 AFF Cup by Thai club

Vietnam’s top goalkeeper may not be released for 2020 AFF Cup by Thai club

Coach Park shortlists four new players for national team

Coach Park shortlists four new players for national team

V. League 1 clubs unable to train under strict quarantine rules

V. League 1 clubs unable to train under strict quarantine rules

Vietnam football leagues to resume in May

Vietnam football leagues to resume in May

Two Vietnamese clubs field least number of players globally

Two Vietnamese clubs field least number of players globally

 
go to top