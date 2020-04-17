FC Barcelona verifies first fan club in Vietnam

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his third goal in Champions League's round of 16, second leg on March 13, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Juan Medina.

The announcement was made on Barcelona’s official website. The club verified six of their supporter communities around the world, including Penya Blaugrana Hanoi, following an online meeting Monday.

The local fan club, originally named Culés in Vietnam (culés is the nickname for Barcelona fans) changed its name to Penya Blaugrana Hanoi following verification requirements. The club has over 28,000 followers on social media.

FC Barcelona now has a total of 1,270 fan clubs, 604 of which are in Catalonia and the Catalan Countries, 518 in the rest of Spain and 148 in the rest of the world.

Barcelona is currently leading the table in the top-flight Spanish league tournament La Liga, which has been temporarily suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before Barcelona, 11 world famous clubs have verified their fan clubs in Vietnam: Real Madrid C.F., Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Juventus, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Tottenham Hotspur.