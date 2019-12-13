VnExpress International
Dutch club to honor their Vietnamese player for SEA Games heroics

By Dang Khoa   December 13, 2019 | 03:27 pm GMT+7
Doan Van Hau reacts after scoring against Indonesia in the SEA Games football final in the Philippines, December 10, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Top-flight Dutch club SC Heerenveen will pay tribute to Doan Van Hau for helping Vietnam win their first SEA Games football title.

They are preparing for a short ceremony at their Abe Lenstra stadium before their home match against Willem II on Saturday, according to the team website.

The defender scored two goals in the final against Indonesia as Vietnam won 3-0 to end a gold medal drought since they rejoined SEA Games football in 1991.

After the SEA Games, Hau returned to the Netherlands to join his teammates for training ahead of their match against Willem II.

Hau will be on the bench since coach Johnny Jansen said he would not change the team after their recent wins against Vitesse (3-2) and Waalwijk (3-1).

Hau joined Heerenveen in September.

He played all 90 minutes against Jong Go Ahead Eagles of the KNVB Reserve League in early September when his team lost 0-6.

The match against Willem II is vital to Heenrenveen as they seek to enter the top three in Eredivisie.

They are currently in fifth place with 27 points.

