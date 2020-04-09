VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Dutch club fans don’t favor extension of Vietnamese defender's contract

By Hoang Nguyen   April 9, 2020 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Dutch club fans don’t favor extension of Vietnamese defender's contract
Doan Van Hau (R) plays for SC Heerenveen youth team. Photo courtesy of SC Heerenveen.

Most SC Heerenveen fans don’t want to keep Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau with the Dutch club next season, a poll has found.

The poll, conducted by Fean Online, the official fan site of Heerenveen, showed almost 80 percent of the fans didn’t want the club to extend Hau’s contract. Only 21.4 percent of the respondents were wanting or willing to let Hau stay on.

One of the main reasons for fans not to favor Hau is that he only played for four minutes for the main squad in the Dutch National Cup. The 21-year-old hasn't played for Heerenveen at the Netherland’s top-flight league Eredivisie this season after arriving in the country on loan from Hanoi FC last year.

Hau mainly spent his time playing for the club’s youth team Jong Heerenveen. He performed well and even became the key defender of the youth team, contributing to many of their victories.

However, without getting a chance to prove himself in the main team, Hau has not found acknowledgement from Heerenveen fans.

Besides Hau, there are three other players on loan at the Dutch club – centre-back Sven Botman (Ajax), winger Alen Halilovic (AC Milan) and striker Jens Odgaard (Sassuolo). Their contracts will also end after the current season.

Odgaard is in the same situation as Hau, with 91 percent of fans not wanting him to stay on despite his playing for the main team. Meanwhile, Botman is currently the club’s number one centre-back and Halilovic has proved his quality as a former Barcelona player.

However, the decision to keep any players has to be taken by the SC Heerenveen board at the end of the season.

During the ongoing pandemic break, Hau didn’t return to Vietnam, staying on in the Netherlands and continuing to train. He will be back with the Vietnam national team in September to prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers and the AFF Cup 2020.

Related News:
Tags: SC Heerenveen Doan Van Hau football Vietnam sports football fans
 
Read more
Vietnam football leagues to resume in May

Vietnam football leagues to resume in May

Two Vietnamese clubs field least number of players globally

Two Vietnamese clubs field least number of players globally

Coach Park to pitch for AFF Cup

Coach Park to pitch for AFF Cup

Vietnamese football joins Covid-19 fight

Vietnamese football joins Covid-19 fight

Two Vietnamese footballers enter AFC Cup top scorer ranking

Two Vietnamese footballers enter AFC Cup top scorer ranking

Domestic football clubs stay in shape during Covid-19 sidelining

Domestic football clubs stay in shape during Covid-19 sidelining

Vietnam football coach could go missing at AFF Cup

Vietnam football coach could go missing at AFF Cup

Upcoming plans for Vietnam football team after pandemic break

Upcoming plans for Vietnam football team after pandemic break

 
go to top