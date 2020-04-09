Dutch club fans don’t favor extension of Vietnamese defender's contract

The poll, conducted by Fean Online, the official fan site of Heerenveen, showed almost 80 percent of the fans didn’t want the club to extend Hau’s contract. Only 21.4 percent of the respondents were wanting or willing to let Hau stay on.

One of the main reasons for fans not to favor Hau is that he only played for four minutes for the main squad in the Dutch National Cup. The 21-year-old hasn't played for Heerenveen at the Netherland’s top-flight league Eredivisie this season after arriving in the country on loan from Hanoi FC last year.

Hau mainly spent his time playing for the club’s youth team Jong Heerenveen. He performed well and even became the key defender of the youth team, contributing to many of their victories.

However, without getting a chance to prove himself in the main team, Hau has not found acknowledgement from Heerenveen fans.

Besides Hau, there are three other players on loan at the Dutch club – centre-back Sven Botman (Ajax), winger Alen Halilovic (AC Milan) and striker Jens Odgaard (Sassuolo). Their contracts will also end after the current season.

Odgaard is in the same situation as Hau, with 91 percent of fans not wanting him to stay on despite his playing for the main team. Meanwhile, Botman is currently the club’s number one centre-back and Halilovic has proved his quality as a former Barcelona player.

However, the decision to keep any players has to be taken by the SC Heerenveen board at the end of the season.

During the ongoing pandemic break, Hau didn’t return to Vietnam, staying on in the Netherlands and continuing to train. He will be back with the Vietnam national team in September to prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers and the AFF Cup 2020.