Continental club contest AFC Cup prepares for July return

By Nguyen My   May 9, 2020 | 03:48 pm GMT+7
HCMC FC in their 3-2 victory over Singapore's Hougang United at an AFC Cup group stage match in Singapore, February 25, 2020. Photo courtesy of AFC.

The 2020 AFC Cup is expected to resume this July after a lengthy delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic had prompted the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to announce February 11 the postponement of all East Asia Zone preliminary rounds, play-off rounds and group stage matches of the 2020 AFC Cup – an annual contest of football clubs in Asia.

With many Asian countries showing positive signs of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus, the AFC is considering a plan to bring back the tournament in July.

The group stage is likely to resume Tuesday, July 7, with the final games of the group stage to be held on July 28 and 29.

Following the conclusion of the group stage, the knockout round will be played on August 4 and 5.

The confederation said that it will consult its member associations about the proposal before taking a final decision.

Ho Chi Minh City FC and Than Quang Ninh are representing Vietnam at the AFC Cup.

Having played all three away matches, Ho Chi Minh City FC are currently on top of group F with seven points, level with Myanmar’s Yangon United, and have a good chance of advancing.

Than Quang Ninh are second in group G with four points, three points adrift of the Philippines’s Ceres Negros. However, with three home matches in hand, the club still has a reasonable chance of going through.

