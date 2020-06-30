Coach names 28 players for SEA Games football

The U22 team of Vietnam that won SEA Games 30. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced the list on Monday, and the team will gather on Wednesday.

Notably, there are no players from V. League champions Hanoi FC since the capital-based club are facing an injury crisis and asked to retain their rising young players like Bui Hoang Viet Anh and Le Xuan Tu until the V. League 1 ends.

Some other clubs too do not want to release their players amid the intense V. League 1 schedule.

Those called up include Nguyen Danh Trung (Viettel FC), Mai Sy Hoang, Le Thanh Lam (Song Lam Nghe An) and five players from Hoang Anh Gia Lai for the first time.

Among the familiar faces is Tran Bao Toan, who was selected by Park for the final squad list of the U23 team in the AFC U23 Championship earlier this year, where Vietnam was eliminated from the group stage.

Becamex Binh Duong had three players selected. Hong Linh Ha Tinh, the club with the youngest average age (24.4), HCMC MC and Than Quang Ninh each contributed two.

The team will have a short training camp from July 1 to 3 for Park to evaluate their form.