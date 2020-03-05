VnExpress International
Coach, footballers among top social media influencers in Vietnam

By Hoang Nguyen   March 5, 2020 | 07:50 am GMT+7
Park Hang-seo is in top five social media influencers in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Coach Park and two footballers Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Cong Phuong have been listed among leading Vietnamese social media influencers in January.

According to the Buzzmetric website, Hai was the most influential footballer on social networks in Vietnam in January. The 23-year-old midfielder came in at fourth place with 29,430 points on the social media index, followed by coach Park Hang-seo at fifth (28,516) and Phuong at seventh (19,228).

However, coach Park had more posts and comments on social media (278,536) than Hai (140,625) and Phuong (102,015).

Buzzmetrics compiled the data based on coverage, interaction, events and other factors.

Top social media influencers in Vietnam in January. Photo courtesy of Buzzmetrics.

Top social media influencers in Vietnam in January 2020. Graphics by Buzzmetrics.

Topping the list was comedian/TV host Tran Thanh, followed by rapper Den Vau and pop singer Son Tung M-TP.

Quang Hai is a crucial player for both the national team and Hanoi FC, while Cong Phuong is finding his form at HCMC FC, scoring in two consecutive games of the AFC Cup. Phuong’s return to Vietnam after an unsuccessful spell in Belgium has attracted a lot of attention from the media and fans.

Coach Park Hang-seo is preparing the national team for an important World Cup qualification game against Malaysia on March 31.

Tags: footballer influencer Vietnam Park Hang-seo Nguyen Cong Phuong Nguyen Quang Hai
 
