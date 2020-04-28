VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Clubs reboot V. League campaigns

By Hoang Nguyen   April 28, 2020 | 09:32 am GMT+7
Clubs reboot V. League campaigns
HCMC FC (red) play Thanh Hoa FC in a V. League game on March 15, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

V. League teams are returning to the training field following a pandemic break.

If the Covid-19 situation in Vietnam improves, National Cup could restart from May 15 and V. League 1 on May 23.

Vietnam's football leagues have been postponed since mid-March after playing several rounds without spectators.

HCMC FC already gathered for training on Saturday, with the club president confirming players had their health checked and carefully monitored during the break.

Keeping to Covid-19 containment measures, Hai Phong FC returned to training Sunday.

"All players have to wear marks, wash their hands and limit going outside," Director Le Xuan Hai said.

Quang Nam FC even applied social distancing during its training sessions.

"Quang Nam gathered for training on April 23. The players are divided into groups of no more than 10. Before each session, the field is sanitized to guarantee safety," said President Nguyen Hup.

A few teams have kept training even during the long break including Song Lam Nghe An and Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh.

"We only allowed players with kids to return home in the past three weeks (from March 30 to April 23). Others still trained at the club’s complex while waiting for V. League to recommence," said Nam Dinh coach Nguyen Van Sy.

"In general, the physical strength and stamina of players weren’t affected by the break. We will train over three weeks for National Cup on May 15 and V. League. Timing is very important," Sy stressed.

Preparing for the remaining season will be a problem for many clubs, with most players having played only two games in the last six months, except for Than Quang Ninh and HCMC FC who competed in AFC Cup.

V. League is under further pressure to finish to allow the national team time to prepare for AFF Cup and World Cup 2022 qualifiers late this year.

Related News:
Tags: football V. League Covid-19 National Cup Vietnam
 
Read more
Vietnamese media firm buys AFF Cup broadcasting rights

Vietnamese media firm buys AFF Cup broadcasting rights

VFF hopes for $500,000 in FIFA support

VFF hopes for $500,000 in FIFA support

Dutch club not to extend Vietnamese defender’s contract

Dutch club not to extend Vietnamese defender’s contract

Six V. League clubs cut players’ salaries over Covid-19 difficulties

Six V. League clubs cut players’ salaries over Covid-19 difficulties

Vietnam broadcasters hesitate as AFF Cup screening price spikes

Vietnam broadcasters hesitate as AFF Cup screening price spikes

Vietnam’s top goalkeeper may not be released for 2020 AFF Cup by Thai club

Vietnam’s top goalkeeper may not be released for 2020 AFF Cup by Thai club

FC Barcelona verifies first fan club in Vietnam

FC Barcelona verifies first fan club in Vietnam

Coach Park shortlists four new players for national team

Coach Park shortlists four new players for national team

 
go to top