Clubs reboot V. League campaigns

If the Covid-19 situation in Vietnam improves, National Cup could restart from May 15 and V. League 1 on May 23.

Vietnam's football leagues have been postponed since mid-March after playing several rounds without spectators.

HCMC FC already gathered for training on Saturday, with the club president confirming players had their health checked and carefully monitored during the break.

Keeping to Covid-19 containment measures, Hai Phong FC returned to training Sunday.

"All players have to wear marks, wash their hands and limit going outside," Director Le Xuan Hai said.

Quang Nam FC even applied social distancing during its training sessions.

"Quang Nam gathered for training on April 23. The players are divided into groups of no more than 10. Before each session, the field is sanitized to guarantee safety," said President Nguyen Hup.

A few teams have kept training even during the long break including Song Lam Nghe An and Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh.

"We only allowed players with kids to return home in the past three weeks (from March 30 to April 23). Others still trained at the club’s complex while waiting for V. League to recommence," said Nam Dinh coach Nguyen Van Sy.

"In general, the physical strength and stamina of players weren’t affected by the break. We will train over three weeks for National Cup on May 15 and V. League. Timing is very important," Sy stressed.

Preparing for the remaining season will be a problem for many clubs, with most players having played only two games in the last six months, except for Than Quang Ninh and HCMC FC who competed in AFC Cup.

V. League is under further pressure to finish to allow the national team time to prepare for AFF Cup and World Cup 2022 qualifiers late this year.