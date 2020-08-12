VnExpress International
Coronavirus scraps all remaining ASEAN football events this year

By Dang Khoa   August 12, 2020 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
Coronavirus scraps all remaining ASEAN football events this year
Vietnam national football team (in red) during the AFF Cup final against Malaysia in Hanoi, December 15, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has officially canceled all remaining football tournaments for this year due to the ongoing global pandemic.

The affected regional events are the AFF Cup for which Vietnam are the defending champions, U-16 and U-19 youth championships, U-15 and U-18 women's championships; Futsal Club Championship and Futsal Championship, and Beach Soccer Championship.

All tournaments were postponed indefinitely with the exception of AFF Cup, rescheduled to return in April 2021. In the next edition of the event, each team would be able to select up to 70 players in their preliminary squads and 30 in the final list. Meanwhile, each can register 23 players per game instead of the previous 20.

Domestic football in Vietnam was suspended last month due to the resurgence of Covid-19. The country considers bringing the tournaments back next month if the pandemic is contained.

Vietnam

AFF

ASEAN football tournaments

athletes

sporting events

Covid-19

 

