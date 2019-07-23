A high five for Vietnam in South Korean boxing contest

The Vietnamese boxers pose with their cups at the South Korean Boxing Commission Championship in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Truong Dinh Hoang.

Nguyen Van Hai, Truong Dinh Hoang, Vu Thanh Dat, Tran Duc Tho and Nguyen Van Duong beat their South Korean opponents easily in a one-on-one format tournament in Seoul last weekend.

In the first match, Dat knocked out Won Jong Hyuk in the very first round. The second match saw former SEA Games champ Hoang face Russian-origin boxer Muhammad. After Hoang dominated the first round, Muhammad’s coach threw in the towel.

A similar scenario played out in the third match when Kwon Hyuk Soo’s coach realized that his fighter couldn’t continue after receiving a barrage of punches from Tho in the first round.

In the remain two matches, Hai and Duong won by points against Moon Seon Hyuk and Shin So Won to close the tournament with a complete sweep for Vietnam.

The dominant performance at a professional World Boxing Council (WBC) tournament underscored Vietnam’s boxing prowess in the region, and added to the boxers' confidence as they prepare for the SEA Games in the Philippines in November.

For Hoang, this victory was also good preparation when he competes for the Asian World Boxing Association (WBA) belt in Hanoi this October .

In May, Hoang had knocked Thailand’s Arthait Bunphloeng out in the first round of the WBA Asia Championship match.

In 2018, South Korean boxers had participated in a friendly tournament hosted by the Vina Boxing Club in the southern province of Dong Nai. Vietnam plans to organize another event in 2020 for which South Korea will be invited.

The World Boxing Association (WBC) is one of four major boxing organizations alongside the IBF, the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO).