VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

A high five for Vietnam in South Korean boxing contest

By Hoang Nguyen   July 23, 2019 | 02:38 pm GMT+7
A high five for Vietnam in South Korean boxing contest
The Vietnamese boxers pose with their cups at the South Korean Boxing Commission Championship in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Truong Dinh Hoang.

All five Vietnamese boxers won their one-on-one matches at the South Korean Boxing Commission Championship 2019.

Nguyen Van Hai, Truong Dinh Hoang, Vu Thanh Dat, Tran Duc Tho and Nguyen Van Duong beat their South Korean opponents easily in a one-on-one format tournament in Seoul last weekend.

In the first match, Dat knocked out Won Jong Hyuk in the very first round. The second match saw former SEA Games champ Hoang face Russian-origin boxer Muhammad. After Hoang dominated the first round, Muhammad’s coach threw in the towel.

A similar scenario played out in the third match when Kwon Hyuk Soo’s coach realized that his fighter couldn’t continue after receiving a barrage of punches from Tho in the first round.

In the remain two matches, Hai and Duong won by points against Moon Seon Hyuk and Shin So Won to close the tournament with a complete sweep for Vietnam.

The dominant performance at a professional World Boxing Council (WBC) tournament underscored Vietnam’s boxing prowess in the region, and added to the boxers' confidence as they prepare for the SEA Games in the Philippines in November.

For Hoang, this victory was also good preparation when he competes for the Asian World Boxing Association (WBA) belt in Hanoi this October .

In May, Hoang had knocked Thailand’s Arthait Bunphloeng out in the first round of the WBA Asia Championship match.

In 2018, South Korean boxers had participated in a friendly tournament hosted by the Vina Boxing Club in the southern province of Dong Nai. Vietnam plans to organize another event in 2020 for which South Korea will be invited.

The World Boxing Association (WBC) is one of four major boxing organizations alongside the IBF, the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Related News:
Tags: boxing Vietnam South Korea victory knock out sports Truong Dinh Hoang Vietnam boxers
 
Read more
Vietnam’s Lan gets Asiad gold after Bahraini winner fails dope test

Vietnam’s Lan gets Asiad gold after Bahraini winner fails dope test

Vietnam futsal team grouped with strong opponents in regional tourney

Vietnam futsal team grouped with strong opponents in regional tourney

Tickets for Vietnam’s first F1 race go on sale

Tickets for Vietnam’s first F1 race go on sale

Vietnam wins world video game tournament

Vietnam wins world video game tournament

Vietnam to send seven-member team to world swimming championship

Vietnam to send seven-member team to world swimming championship

Vietnamese volleyball star to go for trials in Japan

Vietnamese volleyball star to go for trials in Japan

One in three urbanites claim to be sporty

One in three urbanites claim to be sporty

 
go to top