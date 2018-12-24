Young Vietnamese woman murdered in Malaysia

Malaysian police said the body has been sent for a post mortem, but it looked as though the woman had been dead for two or three days, a New Strait Times report said.

The report identified the 26-year-old woman as Nguyen Thi Thuong, who’d rented the house in Seberang Perai Province, around one hour southeast of downtown Penang, for over four months.

Her death was discovered after Thuong’s friend Luong Thi Bac reported her absence to local police after not being able to contact her for several days. When Bac visited the victim’s house, she found the door unlocked but the lights still turned on.

When they entered Thuong’s house, they discovered her naked body sprawled on the sofa. Her face was covered with a towel and pillow, police said. There were blood stains on the floor near the victim, and on the wall near the sofa, the site reports as citing police.

A forensic examination found injuries on her hand and a stab wound on her neck.

Police believe the murderer was an acquaintance of the victim, based on the lack of signs of a struggle.

Last month, a Vietnamese woman, Le Thi My Diem from the central province of Binh Dinh, was found dead with injuries to the neck in her rented apartment in Japan’s Osaka City. She had came to Japan as an internship student. Her death is being investigated.