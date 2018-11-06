Woman with large quantity of smuggled cosmetics detained in Hanoi

Passengers are seen checking in and waiting for their flight at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by Shuttershock/gracethang2

The unnamed 32-year-old woman, a native in the southern Can Tho, had just landed from Busan in South Korea, officials said Monday, Giao Thong Newspaper reported.

During the inspection, she failed to show valid documents of the parcels, prompting customs officials to seize the products and detain her pending further investigation.

The smuggling of cosmetics, supplements and heavily taxed goods like tobacco and wine has not abated despite more stringent control at airports and border gates, earlier reports have said.

The smuggling of banned products, counterfeit goods and endangered wildlife products into the country has also showed no signs of slowing down.

In late September, customs officials at the Hanoi airport seized 805 kilograms of pangolin scales as well as 193 kilograms of ivory and ivory-derived products in two dozen boxes flown in from Nigeria.