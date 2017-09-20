Woman injured as tree crushes car in Saigon following heavy rain

The car was crushed by a big tree following heavy rain in downtown Saigon on Wednesday. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

A woman was severely injured in Saigon’s District 1 on Wednesday afternoon when a large tree was uprooted by strong winds and rain and crushed the car she was in.

The car was traveling down Ton Duc Thang Street from District 1 to District 4 when the tree, measuring 20 meters in height 1.5 meters in diameter, toppled onto it.

The woman was rushed to hospital while the driver survived unscathed.

Traffic police had to block off part of the street for almost two hours while they cleared the wreckage.

For years, flooded streets and severe gridlock have been a regular story in Saigon every time there is a heavy downpour.

The city has been working hard to tackle these problems, but for now locals need to keep their wits about them.