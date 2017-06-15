What lies along Hanoi's $66 million street?

When it opens in late 2017, the road is forecast to reduce travel times from Thanh Xuan and Hoang Mai districts to Xa La in Ha Dong to ten minutes instead of 30.
Let’s enjoy an aerial view of Nguyen Xien-Xa La Street.
Construction of the street started in 2014 with total investment of nearly VND 1.5 trillion ($66 million).
The project was spilt into two sections with a total length of 3.7km. The main street from Nguyen Xien to Xa La is over 2.5km long. The other section runs through an urban area.
The starting point of the project is an intersection with Ring Road No. 3. Work on the intersection is ongoing.
The end of the road runs straight into Xa La. There is little construction in the area due to land clearance obstacles.
The street is 50 meters wide with two main lanes, two smaller lanes and two dividers.
Trees have been planted in the central divider and along both sides of the street.
A 3-meter-wide sidewalk is paved with blue stone.
Around 90 percent of the project has been completed, and workers are installing lighting and drainage systems. This is the second street in Hanoi to be inaugurated this year under the Build-Transfer model. In April, a street near My Dinh Stadium with total investment of VND 1.5 trillion was also opened to the public.