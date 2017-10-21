Weekly roundup: uninsured HIV patients, populist strongman, threat from Vietnam's biggest hydropower dam, and more

|
Patients risk being left behind as foreign donors pull the plug on HIV/AIDS in Vietnam
Vietnam is racing against the clock to provide free drugs under health insurance but around half of HIV patients are uninsured.
In Vietnam’s ‘most livable city’, downfall of top leaders stokes nostalgia for populist strongman
A look back at the pinnacle of the career of a charismatic leader offers a glimpse into what apparently counts the most to Vietnamese people.
Rising water levels at Vietnam's biggest hydropower dam pose monumental threat
If the dam was breached it would have wide-scale implications for the entire country.
Millions of Vietnamese men might be left wifeless in the next 30 years. Here's why
The responsibility of having male descendants to carry on the family lineage continues to weigh on many Vietnamese.
Vietnamese motorbike taxis disguising themselves as Grab, Uber drivers to con clients
The tricksters are working in gangs and beat anyone who steps on their turf, according to one xe om driver.
Dog meat is a well known Vietnamese delicacy, but now that dogs are increasingly seen as pets, things have turned ugly.
Saigon falls short in global safety ranking
The city and its Southeast Asian peers Jakarta and Manila prop up the index in the bottom 10.
UK diplomatic missions in Vietnam to stop stamping documents for nationals
British nationals must now have their documents legalized in the UK instead of at diplomatic missions in Vietnam.
Falling prices unlikely to boost growth in Vietnam's auto market
Despite massive discounts buyers are waiting for import tariffs to be abolished at the start of 2018.
Escaping to an island paradise in Vietnam
Con Dao has everything needed to prove itself as the best secret island on Earth.
Trump to pay state visit to Vietnam after attending APEC summit