Weekly roundup: uninsured HIV patients, populist strongman, threat from Vietnam's biggest hydropower dam, and more

By Staff reporters   October 21, 2017 | 03:24 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Patients risk being left behind as foreign donors pull the plug on HIV/AIDS in Vietnam

Vietnam is racing against the clock to provide free drugs under health insurance but around half of HIV patients are uninsured.
In Vietnam’s ‘most livable city’, downfall of top leaders stokes nostalgia for populist strongman

A look back at the pinnacle of the career of a charismatic leader offers a glimpse into what apparently counts the most to Vietnamese people.
Rising water levels at Vietnam's biggest hydropower dam pose monumental threat

If the dam was breached it would have wide-scale implications for the entire country.
Millions of Vietnamese men might be left wifeless in the next 30 years. Here's why

The responsibility of having male descendants to carry on the family lineage continues to weigh on many Vietnamese.
Vietnamese motorbike taxis disguising themselves as Grab, Uber drivers to con clients

The tricksters are working in gangs and beat anyone who steps on their turf, according to one xe om driver.
Should Vietnam ban dog meat?

Dog meat is a well known Vietnamese delicacy, but now that dogs are increasingly seen as pets, things have turned ugly.
Saigon falls short in global safety ranking

The city and its Southeast Asian peers Jakarta and Manila prop up the index in the bottom 10.
UK diplomatic missions in Vietnam to stop stamping documents for nationals

British nationals must now have their documents legalized in the UK instead of at diplomatic missions in Vietnam.
Falling prices unlikely to boost growth in Vietnam's auto market

Despite massive discounts buyers are waiting for import tariffs to be abolished at the start of 2018.
Escaping to an island paradise in Vietnam

Con Dao has everything needed to prove itself as the best secret island on Earth.
Trump to pay state visit to Vietnam after attending APEC summit
Confessions of a hydropower calamity in Vietnam
