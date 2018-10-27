VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: New president, FDI side effects, Hanoi in the fall and more

October 27, 2018 | 08:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: New president, FDI side effects, Hanoi in the fall and more

The dark side of FDI in Vietnam

Cheating and overexploitation of workers are among the myriad of negative impacts FDI has had on Vietnam.
It’s official: Party chief Trong is Vietnam’s new president

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has taken oath as Vietnam’s new president after a secret vote by the parliament.
In Hanoi, autumn is a transcendent season

It is a time when the soul turns poetic, mesmerized and spellbound by the charisma that autumn bestows on Hanoi.
Da Lat beckons: Now is best time to visit Vietnam’s ‘Little Paris’

Da Lat is much loved by its year-round cool climate, green pine forests, misty landscape, and resplendent architectural gems dating back to the colonial era.
Saigon’s first metro line will not open on schedule

A paucity of funds will prevent Ho Chi Minh City from completing its first metro line by 2020 as scheduled.
Men cause far more accidents, scoff at women’s driving skills

They think women have ‘weak driving hands,’ but statistics show Vietnamese men are overwhelmingly responsible for road accidents and ensuing deaths.
Vietnam fruits, vegetables struggle to enter overseas market

Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exporters are struggling with many countries increasing quality standards for them.
Vietnam’s grand illusions about industry 4.0

The fourth industrial revolution is just a notion, not a magic wand, and businesses need to keep running constantly to survive.
Foreign workers set to come under social security net in Vietnam

From 2022 expat workers will be required to pay social insurance premiums, which will go into a retirement fund.
Vietnam remains among 50 most valuable national brands

Brand Finance has released its annual report on the world’s 100 leading nation brands, and Vietnam is in 43rd place.
How Vietnam can walk the tightrope of US-China tensions
Hoi An’s yellow walls suffer graffiti damage, foreigners blamed
