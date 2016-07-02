“We don’t do... prostitution”

Businesses offering services likely to prompt social vices would have to sign an anti-prostitution and anti-sexualization committment, the Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee decided today.

Accordingly, the businesses will be instructed to register and perform the commitment. The commitment will then be verified by local authorities and hung outside the premises.

The move was made following reports on prostitution in the early months of 2016 in Ho Chi Minh City, which is said to be very complicated, coming under various forms and taking place at businesses offering lodging or restaurants, bars and clubs.

The most common forms are sexualization and sexual teasing at restaurants (with scantily-clad hostesses), cafes, hair salons, karaokes and spas.

The people's committee has also warned about male prostitution, same-sex prostitution and foreigner-involved prostitution. Online and mobile prostitution and prostitution brokerage are also out of authorities’ control.

