Wall collapses in northern Vietnam, kills child

The scene of the incident in downtown Hai Phong. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

A storm rain lashed down in the northern port city of Hai Phong on Tuesday morning, pulling down a wall outside a school that led to the death of a 7-year-old boy.

The boy, his grandmother and his cousin were seeking shelter at a makeshift tea shop, which was just a large rain tarpaulin tied to the wall.

Witnesses said strong winds ripped off the tarpaulin from the wall and knocked the bricks down.

The 7-year-old boy was buried and killed on the spot. His relatives were injured.

Police are investigating the case.