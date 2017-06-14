VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Wall collapses in northern Vietnam, kills child

By Giang Chinh   June 14, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7
Wall collapses in northern Vietnam, kills child
The scene of the incident in downtown Hai Phong. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

The 7-year-old boy was seeking shelter from Tuesday's heavy rain in Hai Phong.

A storm rain lashed down in the northern port city of Hai Phong on Tuesday morning, pulling down a wall outside a school that led to the death of a 7-year-old boy.

The boy, his grandmother and his cousin were seeking shelter at a makeshift tea shop, which was just a large rain tarpaulin tied to the wall.

Witnesses said strong winds ripped off the tarpaulin from the wall and knocked the bricks down.

The 7-year-old boy was buried and killed on the spot. His relatives were injured.

Police are investigating the case.

Related News:
Tags: flood heavy rain accident
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top