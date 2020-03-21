VnExpress raises funds for Covid-19 fight

VnExpress's Hope Foundation will use the funds to sponsor equipment for those working in major Covid-19 hotspots and are at risk of cross-infection. These include medical workers and many other Vietnamese agencies who are fighting the disease every day in each locality and at the nation’s borders.

The launch recognizes that despite the ongoing pandemic, money must still flow, goods must still reach ports and border gates still need to be guarded. These tasks require tireless work from border guards and soldiers on land and at sea, as well as doctors and nurses who must stay active 24/7.

No amount of support is too much during these trying times. Masks, protective suits and disinfecting chambers are some of the basic things needed that the VnExpress community can help provide.

The evolving Covid-19 situation requires all segments of our society to contribute to this crucial fight. The speed and scale of support we provide could prove vital in fighting this pandemic effectively.

As such, the Hope Foundation is inviting all VnExpress readers and well wishers to contribute their valuable mite to this effort. The donations will be used in forthright, transparent manner with the sole focus being the deliverance of right equipment to the right address.

For more information regarding donation methods, kindly refer to this link. For those who opt to make donations online, please do so with this message format: Name of the donor - Fight Covid (e.g. John Doe - Fight Covid).

Thank you.