Visitors from Covid-19 hotspots to be tested on arrival in Vietnam

Passengers fill out health declaration forms at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport. Photo by VnExpress/Ha Do.

The National Steering Committee for the Prevention and Control of Covid-19 has decided all visitors coming from or through the Schengen area, the U.K., China, South Korea and Iran will be compulsorily tested for novel coronavirus infection from Saturday.

Those testing positive will get immediate treatment while the rest will be quarantined for 14 days.

The Ministry of Transport will check the number of flights, passengers and their information and estimated landing times and locations before informing other ministries and local authorities to prepare and manage quarantine zones. Airlines have been instructed to let their customers know about Vietnam’s preventive measures and regulations.

The Ministry of National Defence will arrange quarantine zones and transportation for people coming from or through these countries.

The Ministry of Public Security will speed up immigration procedures to prevent large numbers of people from congregating at airports.

The Schengen area includes Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Vietnam recorded 37 new cases over the past week, raising the total number so far to 53. All the earlier 16 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals by February 26.

The Covid-19 outbreak has thus far spread to 151 countries and territories, with the death toll climbing to over 5,800.