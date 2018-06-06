VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese troops to train in Canada

By Duong Tam   June 6, 2018 | 11:06 am GMT+7
Vietnamese troops to train in Canada
Vietnam's defense minister Ngo Xuan Lich welcomes his Canada counterpart Harjit Singh Sajjan (R) during a military ceremony in Hanoi on June 5. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Defense ministers also agree on several other measures to step up defense cooperation.

Vietnamese soldiers will attend training courses in Canada under an agreement signed Tuesday by the defense ministers of both nations.

The Military Training Cooperation Program (MTCP) was signed soon after Vietnamese defense minister Ngo Xuan Lich welcomed his Canadian counterpart Harjit Singh Sajjan in Hanoi.

The two ministers exchanged views on global issues and reached agreement on future directions for bilateral military ties, including cooperation in military training, United Nations peacekeeping agreements, maritime security, defense industry, and military medicine.

The cooperation in military training is seen as an important development step in bilateral defense relations.

During his three-day (June 4-6) visit, Harjit Singh Sajjan met with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, and Lieutenant General Vo Trong Viet. He also visited a field hospital at the Vietnam Military Medical Academy and the Temple of Literature, and met with water-puppet artists.

In a sign of strengthening bilateral relations, Canada had earlier this year urged all parties in the South China Sea dispute to uphold the rights of freedom of navigation and aviation. Vietnam calls the waterway the East Sea.

In a rare move, the Senate of Canada also approved a motion condemning China’s for its “aggressive and expansive behavior” in the South China Sea. This happened at a time when Canada was seeking to open formal trade negotiations with China, currently the world’s second-biggest economy.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Canada military defense training troops Hanoi Harjit Singh Sajjan Ngo Xuan Lich
 
Read more
Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

 
go to top