Vietnamese student wins third prize at US science competition

Vu Hoang Long (C, front), is seen at the award ceremony of the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF) in the U.S. Photo courtesy of Lao Cai's Department of Education and Training

The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF) was held in Arizona, U.S., from May 12 to 17.

Vu Hoang Long from High School No.1 in the northern highlands province of Lao Cai won a $1,000 prize for his project called "Feeding Robot Using Image Processing Technology for Parkinson Patients."

His project was the only winner among ten Vietnamese entries in this year’s international contest, the organizing committee said.

The Vietnamese student used technology to identify and process images to control robots to select and feed food to Parkinson patients automatically. His project was completed after nearly six months of research with the guidance of university experts.

Parkinson's disease is a chronic, degenerative neurological disorder that affects the body's motor system, often causing shaking and other difficulties in movement.

Globally, about 10 million people have the illness, according to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.

Intel ISEF is an international playground that aims to promote the development of science through education, which provides an annual playground for young scientists to showcase their talents and passion.

This year, the contest attracted 1,842 students from 80 countries and territories. Last year, two Vietnamese high school students claimed third prizes for their research on an antibiotic resistant infection.