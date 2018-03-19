VnExpress International
Vietnamese student found dead in Germany

By Khanh Lynh   March 19, 2018 | 03:05 pm GMT+7
Photo of Thu Ha from her sister's Facebook account.

Family and friends had lost contact with the 21-year-old exchange student.

A Vietnamese exchange student was found dead on March 11 in Dortmund by German police, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tran Thi Thu Ha, a student from Finland’s Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences, flew to Germany’s International School of Management Dortmund through a foreign exchange program on March 7, according to a Facebook post from Tran Kim Ngan, Ha’s sister.

Ha’s family lost contact with her after the flight, and it wasn't until last Thursday that they found out about her death through representatives from ISM.

German authorities and the General Consulate of Vietnam in Frankfurt are invesigating the cause of death.

In her Facebook post, Ngan said Ha has always been a diligent girl, winning herself a full scholarship to go to study in Finland four years prior.

