Vietnamese protest in Japan against China's illegal East Sea moves

The event took place on Sunday afternoon under the protection of local police.
The group paraded along the streets for about an hour before marching around the Consulate General of China in Osaka.
They raised Vietnam's national flag and shouted slogans such as "Chinese, leave the East Sea", "Paracel Islands and Spratly Islands belong to Vietnam”" or "China, respect international law" in both English and Japanese.
Earlier, a representative from the organizers read a protest message in English and Japanese in front of the Chinese Consulate General.
The message stated China has used military force to invade Vietnam's Paracel Islands, violating international law. The protesters asked China to immediately stop its illegal activities in the East Sea.
The march drew attention from Japanese people as well as a number of local press agencies.
Vietnamese communities in many countries around the world have marched to protest against China's illegal activities in the East Sea.
On April 10, a similar event took place in Tokyo with the participation of more than 200 people.
Photo by Tien Hung, Ngoc Tu