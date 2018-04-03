VnExpress International
Vietnamese plane makes emergency landing to rescue Danish passenger

By Doan Loan   April 3, 2018 | 03:02 pm GMT+7
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft prepares to land. Photo by VnExpress/Quy Doan

The passenger stopped breathing and started convulsing on a flight from Frankfurt to Hanoi.

A Vietnam Airlines plane flying from Germany to Vietnam had to make an emergency landing in Romania on Monday to save a Danish passenger after he stopped breathing.

The plane landed at Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport after a doctor had given the sick passenger emergency aid.

A representative of Vietnam Airlines said the Danish passenger is now in stable condition and has been discharged from hospital.

The flight landed in Hanoi three hours late. The airline said it had to book new tickets for people who were catching connections from Vietnam's capital.

