Vietnamese plane makes emergency landing to rescue Danish passenger

A Vietnam Airlines plane flying from Germany to Vietnam had to make an emergency landing in Romania on Monday to save a Danish passenger after he stopped breathing.

The plane landed at Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport after a doctor had given the sick passenger emergency aid.

A representative of Vietnam Airlines said the Danish passenger is now in stable condition and has been discharged from hospital.

The flight landed in Hanoi three hours late. The airline said it had to book new tickets for people who were catching connections from Vietnam's capital.