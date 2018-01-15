Vietnamese hospital diagnoses man with ‘normal’ uterus and ovaries

Doctors in southern Vietnam have assured a man who was suffering from a stomachache that both his ovaries and uterus are fine.

The 23-year-old requested an ultrasound of his stomach at a private hospital on the resort island of Phu Quoc in Kien Giang Province last week after having been in pain for days.

The result said “the uterus is of a normal size and thickness, there are no unusual tumors, and nothing abnormal was detected in the ovaries.”

The patient was angry and shared the results on Facebook, prompting the hospital to apologize.

A source from the hospital said a nurse had mistakenly printed the results belonging to a female patient.

It's not clear if the young man will be looking for another scan, but he's unlikely to be returning to the same hospital any time soon.

This is not the first time such an inaccurate diagnosis has been made in Vietnam. Last year some men were given bizarre results ranging from a “normal pregnancy” to "vaginal injuries."

While some mistakes can be laughed off, others are not so funny.

A man had the wrong leg operated on at leading Hanoi hospital Viet Duc in July 2016, and the same mistake happened to a six-year-old boy in the southern province of Vinh Long the year before.

Other people in Vietnam have also spent years struggling with stigma and discrimination after being mistakenly diagnosed with HIV.