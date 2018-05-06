VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese doctors save Laotian boy with needle piercing his heart

By Staff reporters   May 6, 2018 | 08:38 am GMT+7
Vietnamese doctors save Laotian boy with needle piercing his heart
The Laotian boy is recovering. Photo by VnExpress

Doctors discovered a 2-inch long iron needle inside the 5-year-old's chest, which he is suspected to have swallowed while playing.

A Laotian boy is recovering from a rare heart injury after doctors in Vietnam's central province of Nghe An successfully removed a needle that had been inside his chest.

The 5-year-old Ha Ba Xai was admitted to Nghe An Obstetric Hospital last month for chest pain. According to his family, the pain had persisted for two weeks despite Xai receiving treatments from doctors in Laos.

After giving the boy chest X-ray, ultrasound and CT scans, doctors discovered a 5-centimeter (2-inch) needle piercing the membranes of Xai's heart and left lung, as well as his heart muscle.

The needle is suspected to have entered Xai's chest after he swallowed it while playing unsupervised.

Doctors at Nghe An Obstetric Hospital subsequently performed a surgery to safely remove the foreign object with assistance from Hanoi Heart Hospital.

Xai is still recovering from the surgery but is well enough to be discharged and return home, the hospital announced Saturday.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam laotian Nghe An healthcare heart surgery child safety
 
Read more
Confusion shadows HCMC’s missing map for planning of new urban area

Confusion shadows HCMC’s missing map for planning of new urban area

Listening to women's voices in Vietnam's energy debate

Listening to women's voices in Vietnam's energy debate

Top Vietnamese police official found dead in office amid massive gambling probe

Top Vietnamese police official found dead in office amid massive gambling probe

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

 
go to top