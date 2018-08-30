VnExpress International
Vietnam wins 2 golds in pencak silat at Asian Games

By Xuan Binh   August 30, 2018 | 10:26 am GMT+7
Nguyen Van Tri brings home a third gold medal for Vietnam in Pencak Silat at ASIAD 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh

Vietnam won its third and fourth gold medals at the Asian Games in Indonesia on Wednesday, both in pencak silat.

Nguyen Van Tri beat Yaacob Mohd Khaizul of Malaysia in three rounds in the 90-95 kilogram category final.

Tran Dinh Nam beat Mohd Fauzi Khalid also of Malaysia in 70-75 kg category. It was sweet revenge for Nam who had lost to Khalid in the Southeast Asian tournament SEA Games last year.

Tran Dinh Nam raises the national flag after winning a gold medal for Vietnam in Pencak Silat at ASIAD 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh

Vietnam’s other two gold medals were won by Bui Thi Thu Thao in the women’s long jump and Luong Thi Thao, Ho Thi Ly, Ta Thanh Huyen, and Pham Thi Thao in the women’s lightweight quadruple sculls.

Vietnam has won four gold medals, 12 silvers and 13 bronzes in various sports.

Some 18,000 athletes and officials are in Jakarta and Palembang for the games, which feature 40 sports.

Vietnam sent a delegation of 532, including 352 athletes.

