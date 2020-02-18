VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam will not close its economic doors amidst new coronavirus epidemic: PM

By Viet Tuan, Gia Chinh   February 18, 2020 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam will not close its economic doors amidst new coronavirus epidemic: PM
A medical staff sprays disinfection all over a train at Saigon Railway Station in Ho Chi Minh City's District 3 to prevent new coronavirus spread, February 7, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Vietnam will keep its economy stable even as it fights the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic, says Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

"The government will give up part of economic growth in return for the safety of the people, but that does not mean Vietnam will close its economic doors for the epidemic," the PM said at a government meeting on Monday as he addressed difficulties generated by the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 epidemic.

Fighting the epidemic and developing economy at the same time is what Vietnam has been doing and will continue to do, Phuc said.

Vietnam is now a "safe destination" thanks to its efforts in fighting and preventing the epidemic "very effectively," he said.

He also said the weather will become warmer in the north and central Vietnam in coming days, "and beaches full of sunlight" will attract more tourists to the country.

During this period, the government will continue to improve the business environment and create the best conditions for businesses and investors, he said.

He urged businesses to do their best and look to take advantage of every opportunity even in the current situation and save themselves from stagnancy.

Don't overdo it

The PM noted that some people were worrying too much and hiding themselves from all public activities, affecting the economy; while some were too optimistic and do not follow any preventive measures advised.

Both attitudes need to be avoided, he said.

"People need to trust and support the government in this fight against the new coronavirus," he urged.

Between late January until the 16th SARS-CoV-2 positive case five days ago, no new infections have been detected. Of those infected, seven have been discharged from hospitals and the rest are recovering.

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam told the meeting that there has been no infection among medical staff directly treating those who have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The World Health Organization said in a statement Saturday that Vietnam has responded well to the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic from the very outset, preventing its spread.

As of Tuesday morning, the global death toll had climbed to 1,873, with only five outside mainland China, and confirmed infections reached 73,335, of whom 12,000 have recovered.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam hospital discharges two more Vinh Phuc coronavirus patients

Vietnam hospital discharges two more Vinh Phuc coronavirus patients

Two more patients discharged in Vietnam's coronavirus hub

Two more patients discharged in Vietnam's coronavirus hub

Driver task forces facilitate Vietnam-China border trade

Driver task forces facilitate Vietnam-China border trade

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid 19 Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus
 
Read more
Vietnam hospital discharges two more Vinh Phuc coronavirus patients

Vietnam hospital discharges two more Vinh Phuc coronavirus patients

Artists breathe life into discarded Red River trash

Artists breathe life into discarded Red River trash

Two more patients discharged in Vietnam's coronavirus hub

Two more patients discharged in Vietnam's coronavirus hub

First ivory, now pangolin scales: Vietnam remains wildlife trafficking hotspot

First ivory, now pangolin scales: Vietnam remains wildlife trafficking hotspot

Vietnam's three-month-old coronavirus patient tests negative

Vietnam's three-month-old coronavirus patient tests negative

Central Vietnam province considered novel coronavirus free

Central Vietnam province considered novel coronavirus free

55,000 poultry culled as avian flu advances across Vietnam

55,000 poultry culled as avian flu advances across Vietnam

Malware attacks disguised as coronavirus coverage

Malware attacks disguised as coronavirus coverage

 
go to top