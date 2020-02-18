Vietnam will not close its economic doors amidst new coronavirus epidemic: PM

A medical staff sprays disinfection all over a train at Saigon Railway Station in Ho Chi Minh City's District 3 to prevent new coronavirus spread, February 7, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

"The government will give up part of economic growth in return for the safety of the people, but that does not mean Vietnam will close its economic doors for the epidemic," the PM said at a government meeting on Monday as he addressed difficulties generated by the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 epidemic.

Fighting the epidemic and developing economy at the same time is what Vietnam has been doing and will continue to do, Phuc said.

Vietnam is now a "safe destination" thanks to its efforts in fighting and preventing the epidemic "very effectively," he said.

He also said the weather will become warmer in the north and central Vietnam in coming days, "and beaches full of sunlight" will attract more tourists to the country.

During this period, the government will continue to improve the business environment and create the best conditions for businesses and investors, he said.

He urged businesses to do their best and look to take advantage of every opportunity even in the current situation and save themselves from stagnancy.

Don't overdo it

The PM noted that some people were worrying too much and hiding themselves from all public activities, affecting the economy; while some were too optimistic and do not follow any preventive measures advised.

Both attitudes need to be avoided, he said.

"People need to trust and support the government in this fight against the new coronavirus," he urged.

Between late January until the 16th SARS-CoV-2 positive case five days ago, no new infections have been detected. Of those infected, seven have been discharged from hospitals and the rest are recovering.

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam told the meeting that there has been no infection among medical staff directly treating those who have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The World Health Organization said in a statement Saturday that Vietnam has responded well to the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic from the very outset, preventing its spread.

As of Tuesday morning, the global death toll had climbed to 1,873, with only five outside mainland China, and confirmed infections reached 73,335, of whom 12,000 have recovered.