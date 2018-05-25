VnExpress International
Vietnam verifying news of woman jumping to death in Poland's police raid: report

By Vu Minh   May 25, 2018 | 03:20 pm GMT+7

The incident happened when she was reportedly being held captive during a tax evasion crackdown.

Vietnam's foreign ministry is working with Polish authorities to verify reports that a Vietnamese woman had jumped from her apartment and died during a police crackdown against tax evaders, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

The foreign ministry said the Vietnamese embassy in Poland has reached out to authorities in Warsaw, where the incident was reported, and will take necessary protection measures regarding the citizen and her family, the paper said.

BBC on Wednesday cited a report by Polish news site Tvn24.pl as saying that the woman jumped out of the window from the third floor of the apartment building on Wednesday morning, when local police were chasing down tax evaders.

The Polish site said this woman was arrested at her apartment before she jumped, got injured and died on the way to the hospital, without revealing her identity.

Her lawyer was quoted by Tvn24.pl as saying that it is hard to understand why she could do that when the police had already held her captive. The lawyer also blamed the police for being irresponsible.

Polish authorities say the arrest of the woman is part of their investigation on tax evasion that was launched in 2017, according to BBC.

Around 40,000 Vietnamese are living in Poland.

