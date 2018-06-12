Vietnam to host English League Cup draw

Last year the draw for the English League Cup was held in Bangkok with former French international footballer Emmanuel Petit. Photo by AFP

Vietnam will stage the draw for the first round of next season's English League Cup on Friday.

The League Cup, won by Manchester City in February, is sponsored by a Thai energy drinks firm and two rounds of last year's tournament were also drawn in Asia in Bangkok and Beijing.

Organizers will hope the latest overseas draw fares better than the first in Thailand, which was marred by embarrassing technical glitches.

An on-screen graphic showed Charlton playing twice and other clubs were given the wrong opponents before the issues were corrected.

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman, ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha and former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise will conduct Friday's first round draw in Ho Chi Minh City.

Seventy Football League clubs will feature in the draw, which will see teams drawn in northern and southern sections for ties to be played in the week commencing August 13.