VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam to be linked by 140 Tbps undersea cable

By Nguyen Quy   June 14, 2020 | 01:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to be linked by 140 Tbps undersea cable
Young men surf the internet on their smartphone next to an old man reading printed newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Cuong Tran.

A 9,400-km submarine cable that passes through Vietnam with a bandwidth of 140 Tbps, higher than all cables connected to the country, is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.

Japanese tech firm NEC has been appointed by the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) consortium to lay the cable with multiple pairs of optical fibers to enable high-capacity transmission of data across East and Southeast Asia, Singapore newspaper Strait Times reported on Friday.

It will also connect Hong Kong, China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

In Vietnam, the point of connection would be in Quy Nhon town in the south central province of Binh Dinh, American business technology news website ZDNet reported.

Members of the consortium are Vietnam’s military-run Viettel, Singapore’s Singtel, China Telecom, Japan’s SoftBank, and India’s Tata Communications.

Ooi Seng Keat, Singtel's vice-president of carrier services, OTT, satellites, and group enterprise, said the cable will help the telco meet rapidly growing demand for high-speed connectivity to support advanced technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things-related services and high-definition video.

Chang Weiguo, one of the ADC co-chairs from China Telecom, told ZDNet: "The ADC system provides the highest cable capacity and necessary diversity for Asia's key information hubs, which will enable carriers and service providers to better plan their networks and services for sustainable development."

Vietnam, where more than 64 percent of the population is online, has six submarine cable systems, plus a 120 gigabit channel that runs overland through China.

The Asia Pacific Gateway undersea cable, which currently has the highest bandwidth of 54 Tbps, has suffered from disruptions many times.

Related News:

Tags:

new submarine cable

NEC corporation

Vietnam

internet users

APG cable

 

Read more

South African man killed in HCMC road crash

South African man killed in HCMC road crash

Lychee trade a juicy Vietnamese livelihood

Lychee trade a juicy Vietnamese livelihood

Solar eclipse next week to be visible in Vietnam

Solar eclipse next week to be visible in Vietnam

Aircraft skids off runway in HCMC amid heavy rains

Aircraft skids off runway in HCMC amid heavy rains

HCMC emergency center's daily battle to save lives

HCMC emergency center's daily battle to save lives

Falling tree branch kills motorcyclist in HCMC

Falling tree branch kills motorcyclist in HCMC

Vietnam Fisheries Society condemns China attack on boat, demands compensation

Vietnam Fisheries Society condemns China attack on boat, demands compensation

Lone man stands out as guarantor for Vietnam’s Chinese built expressway

Lone man stands out as guarantor for Vietnam’s Chinese built expressway

 
go to top