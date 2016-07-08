VnExpress International
Vietnam-Taiwan flights grounded due to super typhoon Nepartak

By Dam Tuan   July 8, 2016 | 06:15 pm GMT+7

Super typhoon Nepartak is causing the cancellation of dozen flights today between Vietnam and Taiwan.

Vietnam Airlines will reschedule flights between Vietnam and Taiwan on July 8 and 9 in order to ensure the safety of passengers as super typhoon Nerpartak hits.

Vietnam’s flagship airline has modified its flight plan over the next two days and canceled four trips between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Taipei (VN570, VN576, VN577 and VN578) and two to Kaohsiung City (VN580 and VN586).

Six flights have already been aborted due to Taiwan's largest super typhoon in six years and the first for 2016 in the northern hemisphere.

On July 8, 12 flights between Vietnam and Taiwan were canceled, and three more are expected to be suspended tomorrow morning: VN579 (Taipei-Hanoi), VN571 (Taiwan – Ho Chi Minh City) and VN581 (Kaohsiung City-Ho Chi Minh City).

Vietnam Airlines will have eight supplementary flights, six between Ho Chi Minh City and Kaohsiung City, to accommodate delayed passengers.

