Vietnam streets overflow as football fans go to town over Asian Games history

National flags flew high in Hanoi as fans celebrated the country's quarterfinal victory over Syria at Asian Games in Indonesia on Monday night. Coach Park Hang-seo and the boys have done the nation proud. Photo by Gia Chinh

Hanoi burns bright on Monday night. Photo by Ba Do

Fans in Da Nang were as high-spirited as their brethren in other parts of the country. Photo by Nguyen Dong

10:10 p.m. The Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in Hanoi filled up in no time after Vietnam beat Syria in its first even Asian Games quarterfinal match. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh 10:30 pm 45 minutes after the final whistle, downtown Hanoi streets were painted red and yellow. Photo by VnExpress/ Ngoc Thanh In Hanoi, the rain failed to dampen the celebratory mood. Photo by Tuan Hoang Sam and Nick of California watched the game on a bus in Hanoi. "It was a good game and I want Vietnam to be like this every day, such an amazing country," Nick said. Photo by Tuan Hoang Three fans ready with their winning smiles. Photo by Tuan Hoang

In Saigon, thousands of fans were screaming with joy after the Vietnamese men’s football team beat Syria to reach the Asian Games semifinals on Monday. In the coastal city of Nha Trang in central Vietnam, fans flocked to downtown streets, screaming, “Vietnam! Vietnam! Vietnams the Champion! “Vietnamese players scored an outstanding goal,” one man said. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc A family of four members on a motorbike in Saigon mingles with the teaming crowds. Saigon fans cheer as Nguyen Van Toan found the opposition’s net in the 108th minute.

The Vietnamese men’s football team repeated a historic feat, beating Syria on extra time to reach the Asian Games semifinal on Monday.

Vietnam soared into euphoria as Nguyen Van Toan, wearing jersey number 8, tapped the ball in, collecting a rebound off the crossbar in the 108th minute.

By defeating Syria in the quarterfinal match, it will enter the semifinal and play against South Korea in the at 4 p.m. on August 29.

After the game, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien announced a reward of VND500 million ($4,300) for the players and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a congratulatory message to the team.

The Asian Games is the world's second biggest multiple sports event (after the Olympics). This year’s edition, held in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, has drawn 16,000 competitors and officials from 45 nations.