Vietnam starts seventh day with no new Covid-19 cases

A medical staff tests samples of people for the novel coronavirus in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Of the country's 270 Covid-19 cases recorded to date, 51 remain active and 219 have been discharged from hospitals. 12 are relapse cases.

Vietnam earlier began buying Covid-19 medicines for the scenario of 10,000 infections, but Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stopped this campaign, the Government Office announced Thursday.

But localities still need to have Covid-19 medicines for contingency, he said. Phuc noted that with 270 confirmed cases among almost 100 million people, Vietnam is one of the countries with the lowest infection rate.

A 16-year old Hmong girl in the northern province of Ha Giang was discharged Thursday. On the same day, "Patient 92", a 21-year-old Vietnamese student from France, relapsed 15 days after he was discharged from Ho Chi Minh City's Cu Chi field hospital. The fourth relapse in HCMC took the national count to 12.

Most of the 51 patients being treated are in stable conditions, with 15 of them tested negative for the virus at least once.

Over 47,000 people are being quarantined, with 272 in hospitals, over 12,000 in quarantine facilities and the rest at home.

The Health Ministry has asked medical facilities to conduct more check-ups at home or via phone calls or the internet.

The time between exposure to the new coronavirus and manifestation of symptoms is usually five to six days but can range from one to 14 days, according to the World Health Organization.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories so far, claiming over 233,700 lives.